NPFL: Dogo happy with Sunshine Stars draw at Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars have gone three games without a win in the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with two draws and a defeat. After their defeat in Enugu to Rangers in a rescheduled MatchDay 1 fixture, Coach Kabiru Dogo whose side had earlier drawn 1-1 at home to Warri Wolves had only encomiums for the players, assuring that they would soon turn up with results.

In Umuahia on Sunday evening, the Akure side failed to defend a one-goal lead, allowing Abia Warriors to rally to a draw. Dogo remains impressed and again commended his players.

“I give credit to my players, it’s not easy to get a point on the road in the NPFL, I would have loved to win here because we have a good record against Abia Warriors, but in all, I believe we can get better,” Dogo told www.npfl.ng after the match

Dogo thinks it’s an early day in the season with more matches ahead during which he hopes to see the players become a stronger unit.

“its only MatchDay 3, so I am sure my players will get better as the season progresses. We will go back to Akure to prepare for the game against Enyimba Fc, and its a game we must win, so as to go up the table”, declared the former Nasarawa United coach.

Abia Warrior Fc started the game with the same players that played in Uyo on Matchday 2 against Akwa United, with only striker Abdulsalam Atilola’s place in the Starting XI taken by Ikedinachi Nwakanma.

Vanguard News