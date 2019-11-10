Breaking News
Translate

NPFL 2019/2020: Matchday 2 fixtures preview and log

On 10:17 amIn Sportsby
NPFL, Matchday 2 , league standings
Nigerian Professional Football League

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The Nigerian Professional Football League resumes for Matchday 2, on Sunday, 11th of November. Enyimba and Rangers International resume league duties after missing out on matchday 1 due to their CAF Confederations Cup commitments.

ALSO READ: In-form Lewandowski strikes twice to give Bayern easy win over Dortmund

Match 1, 16:00 pm: Adamawa United (17th) vs Enugu Rangers (12th), Ribadu Square Stadium, Yola

Match 2, 16:00 pm: Jigawa Golden (16th) Stars vs Plateau United (1st), Hadeija Stadium

Match 3, 16:00 pm: Katsina United (20th) vs Enyimba (13th), KT Stadium

Match 4, 16:00 pm: Lobi Stars (19th) vs Delta Force (8th), Aper Aku Stadium

Match 5, 16:00 pm: MFM FC (5th) vs Ifeanyi Ubah United (4th), Agege Stadium

Match 6, 16:00 pm: Nasarawa United (14th) vs Wikki Tourist (3rd), Lafia Township Stadium

Match 7, 16:00 pm: Rivers United (11th) vs Heartland Owerri (18th), Yakubu Gowon Stadium

ALSO READ: killer gang declares Lagos community sovereign state

Match 8, 16:00 pm Sunshine Stars (15th) vs Warri Wolves (9th), Akure Township Stadium

NPFL League standings pre-matchday 2 kickoff

Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD PTS Recent Form
1 Plateau United 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 W
2 Abia Warriors 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W
3 Wikki  Tourist 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W
4 Ifeanyi  Ubah  United 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W
5 MFM FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W
6 Akwa Starlets 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
7 Akwa United 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
8 Delta Force FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
9 Warri Wolves FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
10 Kano Pillars 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D
11 Rivers United FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D
12 Enugu Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Enyimba FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Nasarawa United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Sunshine Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Jigawa Golden Stars 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L
17 Adamawa United 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L
18 Heartland Owerri 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L
19 Lobi  Stars 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L
20 Katsina United 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.