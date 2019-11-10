NPFL 2019/2020: Matchday 2 fixtures preview and log

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos
The Nigerian Professional Football League resumes for Matchday 2, on Sunday, 11th of November. Enyimba and Rangers International resume league duties after missing out on matchday 1 due to their CAF Confederations Cup commitments.
Match 1, 16:00 pm: Adamawa United (17th) vs Enugu Rangers (12th), Ribadu Square Stadium, Yola
Match 2, 16:00 pm: Jigawa Golden (16th) Stars vs Plateau United (1st), Hadeija Stadium
Match 3, 16:00 pm: Katsina United (20th) vs Enyimba (13th), KT Stadium
Match 4, 16:00 pm: Lobi Stars (19th) vs Delta Force (8th), Aper Aku Stadium
Match 5, 16:00 pm: MFM FC (5th) vs Ifeanyi Ubah United (4th), Agege Stadium
Match 6, 16:00 pm: Nasarawa United (14th) vs Wikki Tourist (3rd), Lafia Township Stadium
Match 7, 16:00 pm: Rivers United (11th) vs Heartland Owerri (18th), Yakubu Gowon Stadium
Match 8, 16:00 pm Sunshine Stars (15th) vs Warri Wolves (9th), Akure Township Stadium
NPFL League standings pre-matchday 2 kickoff
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Recent Form
|1
|Plateau United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|W
|2
|Abia Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|W
|3
|Wikki Tourist
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|W
|4
|Ifeanyi Ubah United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W
|5
|MFM FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W
|6
|Akwa Starlets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|7
|Akwa United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|8
|Delta Force FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|9
|Warri Wolves FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|10
|Kano Pillars
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D
|11
|Rivers United FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D
|12
|Enugu Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|13
|Enyimba FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|14
|Nasarawa United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|15
|Sunshine Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|16
|Jigawa Golden Stars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|L
|17
|Adamawa United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|L
|18
|Heartland Owerri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|L
|19
|Lobi Stars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|L
|20
|Katsina United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|L