NPFL 2019/2020: Matchday 1 results, table and form guide

The 2019/2020 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL kicked off Matchday 1 on Sunday, 3rd November 2019. All 8 fixtures kicked off simultaneously around the country.
Two games, Enyimba vs Nasarawa United and Rangers vs Sunshine Stars were postponed due to Enyimba and Rangers’ CAF Confederation Cup games on Sunday. With the two Nigerian teams going on to secure qualification into the group stage of the competition.
Matchday 1 Results
Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United
Delta Force 1-1 Akwa Starlets
Heartland FC 0-1 MFM FC
Ifeanyi Ubah FC 1-0 Adamawa United
Kano Pillars 0-0 Rivers United
Plateau United 3-1 Lobi Stars
Warri Wolves 1-1 Akwa United
Wikki Tourist 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars
Enugu Rangers vs Sunshine Stars (Postponed)
Enyimba vs Nasarawa United (Postponed)
League table
NPFL table as at November 4, 2019
|Pos
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Recent Form
|1
|Plateau United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|W
|2
|Abia Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|W
|3
|Wikki Tourist
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|W
|4
|Ifeanyi Ubah United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W
|5
|MFM FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W
|6
|Akwa Starlets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|7
|Akwa United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|8
|Delta Force FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|9
|Warri Wolves FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D
|10
|Kano Pillars
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D
|11
|Rivers United FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D
|12
|Enugu Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|13
|Enyimba FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|14
|Nasarawa United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|15
|Sunshine Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|16
|Jigawa Golden Stars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|L
|17
|Adamawa United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|L
|18
|Heartland Owerri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|L
|19
|Lobi Stars
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|L
|20
|Katsina United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|L