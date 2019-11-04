Breaking News
NPFL 2019/2020: Matchday 1 results, table and form guide

Nigerian Professional Football League

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The 2019/2020 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL kicked off Matchday 1 on Sunday, 3rd November 2019. All 8 fixtures kicked off simultaneously around the country.

Two games, Enyimba vs Nasarawa United and Rangers vs Sunshine Stars were postponed due to Enyimba and Rangers’ CAF Confederation Cup games on Sunday. With the two Nigerian teams going on to secure qualification into the group stage of the competition.

Matchday 1 Results

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United

Delta Force 1-1 Akwa Starlets

Heartland FC 0-1 MFM FC

Ifeanyi Ubah FC 1-0 Adamawa United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Rivers United

Plateau United 3-1 Lobi Stars

Warri Wolves 1-1 Akwa United

Wikki Tourist 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Enugu Rangers vs Sunshine Stars (Postponed)

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United (Postponed)

League table

NPFL table as at November 4, 2019

Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD PTS Recent Form
1 Plateau United 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 W
2 Abia Warriors 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W
3 Wikki  Tourist 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W
4 Ifeanyi  Ubah  United 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W
5 MFM FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W
6 Akwa Starlets 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
7 Akwa United 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
8 Delta Force FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
9 Warri Wolves FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D
10 Kano Pillars 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D
11 Rivers United FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D
12 Enugu Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Enyimba FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Nasarawa United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Sunshine Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Jigawa Golden Stars 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L
17 Adamawa United 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L
18 Heartland Owerri 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L
19 Lobi  Stars 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L
20 Katsina United 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L

