NPFL 2019/2020: Enyimba grab a point on the road off katsina united

Katsina United were on Sunday forced to a 1 – 1 draw by on-form Enyimba of Aba in one of the NPFL Matchday 2 fixtures played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

‘The Changi Boys’ took the lead just three minutes into the proceedings from the penalty spot after Tasiu Lawal was hacked down in the box by Ifeanyi Anaemena following a clever flicking header by Nurudeen Ibrahim.

Enyimba would then restore parity with just two minutes on the clock before the end of first half with a brilliant individual effort by Martins Usule who connected perfectly with a lofty through pass to bring the game back to level terms.

It was a game full of plenty talking points with both teams displaying good football artistry to the delight of massive spectators in the stadium.

Lawal’s goal is the first for Katsina United this season.

Katsina United stamped their authority in the game with Destiny Ashadi orchestrating the midfield with delightful passes and dazzling skills.

In one of such moves, Ashadi dribbled past two markers in the midfield before setting Tsawanya up in the box but the former Niger Tornadoes man’s effort couldn’t find the target.

Enyimba would pour forward in search of the equalizer and dominated possession but had nothing to show for it as Katsina United maintained their lead

Enyimba could have restored parity 27 minutes following a brilliant freekick by Austin Oladapo in a dangerous area but Aliko Mustapha does brilliantly to make a clever save.

Ever busy Austine Oladapo skipped past Dominic Abah in the middle of the park and unleashed a thunder strike that flew many miles away from the target on 37th minutes

Both coaches introduced fresh legs to fortify their attack but the substitutes couldn’t alter the result from the first half.

Source: npfl.ng

