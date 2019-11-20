NPFL: ‎Jigawa Golden Stars beat Pillars 1-0 in Kano

Jigawa Golden Stars Football Club of Dutse on Wednesday beat Kano Pillars ‎1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in a week 4 match of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.‎

‎Jigawa Captain, Yusuf Muhammad, scored the only goal of the game in the 7th minute with a solo effort in their adopted home, Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Kano Pillars made several efforts to equalise thereafter, but the brilliant efforts of Jigawa defence line denied them of any goal.‎‎

Kano Pillars made three changes in the second half and every effort to salvage a draw proved abortive as the newly promoted side claimed the three points in the Pyramid City.‎

Speaking with newsmen after the Kano Pillars match, Jigawa Coach, Rabiu Tata, commended his players for their team work and fighting spirit.‎

“I need to appreciate the boys for their effort today, for keeping and playing to instructions. They maintained the tempo of the game from the beginning until the end.

“We played well, and I must commend my young team for beating a good and experienced club-like Kano Pillars,” he said.

Kano Pillars Coach, Ibrahim Musa, said the club would focus on winning subsequent games.‎

‎He also said that his team would gradually pick up from the situation they found themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pillars management gave a three-match ultimatum to the technical crew of the club last week after losing at home to Lobi Stars.‎

Pillars now ‎have one point from three matches played so far and occupy 18th position in the league table.

