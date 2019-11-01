Norwegian Seafood Council host fish festival in Lagos

By Godwin Oritse

THE Norwegian Seafood Council, NSC, has concluded plans to host the third edition of its seafood festival in Lagos where exporters and importers of Norwegian seafood products will be educated on preservation of fish products at a Seminar.

In a statement by the Director of the Council in Charge of West and Central Africa, Mr. Trond Kostveit, said that selected chefs from some high brow hotels across Lagos will be trained on the various preparations of stockfish meals.

Kostveit also said that the seminar will give exporters and importers and proposed importers the opportunity to meet and discuss and gain insight into Norwegian seafood exports and the challenges facing the importer.

He said: “We conducted a very successful seafood festival in Lagos in October 2018. The feedback has been of such a tremendous nature, that we have decided on a different arrangement and organization in 2019. For Norway and countries like Nigeria, person to person contact is very important.

“The seminar will include presentations on stockfish, stockfish heads, salmon and pelagic species. During 2019 there has been a focus on food safety in Nigeria. In months passed there has been focus on illegal uses of dangerous chemicals on broken pieces of dried fish in some Nigerian markets. To this ends, the Norwegian Seafood Council wishes to organize a seminar on Fish food Safety showcasing the correct handling of seafood.

“The seminar will also create awareness and assurance on various ways to prevent insects and other unwanted pests on perching on fish food. As part of the knowledge expansion on Norwegian products, we have invited chefs at some key hotels and restaurants in Nigeria to a distinctive chef seminar where we by Chef Rolf Kanstad will focus on the preparation of stockfish fish, mackerel and salmon. The course concludes with a seafood dinner where dishes of Norwegian seafood will be served to invited importers, government officials and Norwegian exporters.”