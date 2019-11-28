Northern Cross River youth hail Ayade over N1.148trn 2020 budget

Promise support for actualization

Youth under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Initiative, NOCRYI, Wednesday, hailed the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, for presenting the N1.148 trillion 2020 budget to the State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, NOCRYI, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, where the National Coordinator, Francis Peters, said the budget tagged ‘Olympiacotic Sermetesis Budget of 2020’ will take the entire state economy to an unthinkable height.

He said: “We at Northern Cross River Youth Initiative, hail the governor of Cross River State, H.E Sir Prof Sen Ben Ayade, for the presentation of his Olympiacotic Sermetesis Budget of 2020.

“The Governor is a proactive leader with an impeccable choice of words in explaining the humongous task. He has made Cross River State for making our state attractive for foreign investors from different countries to come into Cross River to actualize the great innovative ideas of industrializing our dear State which was almost become pulverized.”

“We have no doubt that the HE Governor of Cross-State will deliver on his promises on tarring the Yala Ogoja, Obudu Obanliku road.”

The group also promised support for the developmental mission embarked by the Governor and his team to place the state on an enviable height.

Meanwhile, the Governor during the presentation of the budget in his speech explained that “The budget of Olympotic Meristemasis is a budget that believes in the spiritual force which is the third energy. Meristematic is the active growth of a young variant plant in extension, the state.

“So, olympotic as it is, Meristemastic as it is, it is also having sociological agglutination. So I believe that the budget of olympotic meristemasis would catalyse into existence, a great opportunity for us all to put our hands and legs on the paddle and speed it off.

“The prosperity agenda set for this state does not allow me the opportunity of an envelope budgeting. Our budget prescribes the actual cost element while the intellectual financing shuns the cost because the ambition so expressed allows us the latitude to drive with to ensure that we guarantee that all aspects of the budget so provided are driven.”

vanguard