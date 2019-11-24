Non-oil sector picks up amid lingering structural weaknesses — CardinalStone Report

DESPITE the lingering structural weakness and the weak purchasing power, the non-oil sector of the economy recorded expansion in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30.

The Gross Domestic Product, GDP, figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, showed that the sector grew by 1.85 percent driven by growth in agriculture, manufacturing and telecommunication sectors.

According to the NBS, Nigeria’s economy grew by 2.28 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) in Q3’19 compared to a revised growth of 2.12 percent YoY in Q2’19 and a 1.81 percent YoY growth in Q3’18. The performance was supported by a rebound in the non-oil sector (1.85% YoY) as well as continued growth in the oil sector (6.49% YoY).

Breakdowns indicate that the rebound in non-oil sector was supported by growth in agriculture, telecommunication and manufacturing sectors. Elsewhere, the sustained resurgence of the oil sector continues to reflect higher oil production amid fewer disruptions to oil infrastructure.

Non-oil sector grows as manufacturing, agriculture sectors rebound

Despite broad weakness in purchasing power and slow wage growth, the non-oil sector grew by 1.85 percent YoY in Q3’19, outperforming Q2’19 by 20bps. We attribute the slight non-oil recovery to expansions in agriculture, manufacturing and telecommunication sectors, which offset a second consecutive contraction in trade GDP.

Precisely, the agriculture sector, which constitutes about 29 percent of GDP, grew by 2.28 percent YoY in Q3’19 following the slow growth recorded in the previous quarter (1.79% YoY) owing to security concerns.

The rebound in Q3’19 may be linked to better security outcomes in food producing regions as well as boost in local production following improved border enforcement.

However, we note that the sector’s growth remains lower than the historical eight year average of 3.7 percent YoY. Similarly, the impact of border closures may have also been favourable to the manufacturing sector, which grew by 1.10 percent YoY in Q3’19 (versus -0.13% YoY in Q2’19).

We, however, note that the border enforcements may have simultaneously dragged trade GDP lower in the period, given that a significant portion of goods resale originate from the borders. Elsewhere, although we have not seen a repeat of the double digit telecommunication’s sector growth witnessed in 2018 due to waning base effect, the sector was powered to a strong single digit growth of 9.0 per cent YoY in Q3’19 on robust increase in subscriber base.

Reduced supply disruptions and Egina’s production boost Oil GDP

Oil production averaged 2.04 mbpd (+5.0% YoY) in Q3’19 compared to a revised production of 2.02 mbpd for Q2’19. We retain the view that the ongoing oil production recovery is supported by a gradual ramp up in Egina oil field but note that waning base effect is likely to cap scope for significantly greater growth acceleration from current levels. Elsewhere, non-oil GDP is likely to continue experiencing low single digit growth in coming quarters on constrained consumer discretionary income, weak trade, and negative short-term impact of new fiscal, monetary, and trade policy adjustments. We, therefore, slightly revise our GDP growth expectation to 2.2 per cent YoY in 2019E (vs. 2.3% YoY previously).

While we continue to track developments on the GDP front, the negative pass through of recent lackluster growth on equities is likely to be masked by the burgeoning system liquidity stoked by the OMO ban on domestic individuals and non-bank institutions. For context, Nigeria’s equity market has appreciated by c.2.4 per cent since the restriction was introduced amidst a tamer than required economic growth and weaker balance of payment position. For us, this pattern could subsist, alongside occasional profit taking activities, until the release of Q1’19 results.