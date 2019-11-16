No romantic relationship between Tacha and I – Sir Dee

By Ayo Onikoyi

BBNaija duo, Tacha and Sir Dee landed a big sucker punch full on the faces of their social media fans and followers when they posted a picture they took together, locked in warm embrace.

As expected the social media was alight with speculations and questions on whether the two Housemates are up to something, a little beyond being friends. But It appears it was all smoke and no fire as Sir Dee admitted in a private chat with Potpourri that there’s nothing romantic between them.

He said, “The ideal is simple -friendship,” when asked what was the big idea behind the picture.

“There’s nothing romantic whatsoever between us, it was just a show of friendship,” he added.

The Housemate laughed his head off when he was queried he wasn’t close to Tacha in the Big Brother’s and retorted that there is much we don’t know.

The duo definitely has something for each as it was reflected in their separate posts on the Instagram

Sir Dee had posted, “They say you choose your friends. Or they choose you. But they forget that circumstances more often than not bring you together. And those circumstances mould the path you both take. On this path we all have chosen, may light shine on our paths, and may fortune smile on us all, EVERYDAY! Thank you my #friendship for inviting me and giving such an awesome time! @symply_tacha .”

And Tacha had returned the favour with a glowing words of hers.

“Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life and said, I am here for you and proved it? Thank you @sirdee_da you’ve only and only been true.”

Vanguard