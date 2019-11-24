No party can defeat APC in 2023, says Nkire

By Omeiza Ajayi

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Sam Nkire, has boasted of his party’s chances in future elections, particularly in 2023, saying it will be difficult to dethrone the APC.

Speaking after the APC National Caucus meeting at the weekend in Abuja, Chief Nkire whose position came against the background of concerns that with President Muhammadu Buhari out of the ballot, the APC would suffer a string of electoral losses said those who think that President Buhari’s exit from power in 2023 will cause the party to disintegrate are in for a huge”democratic disappointment”.

According to the APC chieftain, the party has not only come to stay but to meet the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, under the leadership of President Buhari.

He said: “Muhammadu Buhari is going nowhere. He remains a leader, member, vote mobilizer and APC’s talisman even after he exits the presidency in 2023.”

On the various criticisms trailing the achievements and leadership style of the ruling party, Chief Nkire said those in the opposition were entitled to their opinions, adding that APC will not be distracted from its set goal of service to the people.

The Abia State born political leader also stated the ruling party would continue to respect the constitutional rights of its opponents to express their opinions on policy issues affecting the lives of Nigerians.

Contrary to the views of opponents of APC, Chief Nkire said the recent electoral conquests by the party in Bayelsa and Kogi States clearly showed that Nigerians were appreciative of the fact that President Buhari was on course to right the wrongs he inherited from the past administration.

Among those who attended the National Caucus meeting from Abia State were the Chief Whip of the Senate Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha and the Abia State APC Caucus Leader, Chief Sam Nkire.

Vanguard