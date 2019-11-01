Breaking News
No need to claim anything, I am the best African player ever ― Eto’o

News, Sports
Eto’o

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan football player, Samuel Eto’o Fils in confidence and assurance of his self-worth claimed that he is the best player ever in the Africa continent.

The retired Cameroon footballer said he has a wonderful career and has no need of claiming anything because it is a fact and indisputable.

Speaking to AFP, Eto’o said; “I don’t need to lay claim to anything, it’s just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it’s a fact,”

Eto’o recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 38 and says he is at peace with his decision.

Reminiscing on how it wasn’t easy for him to break into stardom, Eto’o said: “When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn’t mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don’t accept being one.”

Eto’o claim may not settle well with some football fans because George Weah (Present Liberia’s president) is the only African player to have won the Ballon d’Or. Weah won the award in 1995.

Other remarkable players like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure also had remarkable careers.

