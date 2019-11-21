By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has Ayade has also abolished payment of tax by civil servant that earn less t han N100,000, small scale entrepreneurs like barbers, welders, okadamen, taxi driver and hair stylists among others.

According to Governor Ayade, he would rather tax his brain than tax the people, so no more daily payment of N500 by commercial motorcycle operators (okada riders) and taxis, but they would now pay N1,000 and N2,000 monthly, respectively.

He made the proclaimation while presenting the 2020 budget estimates of N1.1 trillion to the state House of Assembly.

His said: ”All low income earners are hereby exempted from taxes, including civil servants whose salaries are below N100,000.

“Nigerians must realise that any state state whose budget is driven by the envelop size has limited a vision. There are two ways budgets are derived in business or public sector management: it is either as expression of ambition or an expression of your envelop size.

“The expression of the ambition of the progressive agenda set for Cross River does not allow me the agony to adopt an envelop size budget.”

