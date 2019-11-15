No life lost as Air Force helicopter crashes in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

A Helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Thursday evening, crashed while landing in Enugu.

According to a statement by the NAF, the incident occurred after a routine flight on Thursday.

Although there were no casualties, the cause of the incident incident could not be ascertained.

The statement made available on the NAF’s Twitter handle reads; “@NigAirForce Helicopter has crashed on landing in Enugu after a routine flight today (Thursday). Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crewmember or persons on the ground.

ALSO READ:

“@CAS_AMSadique has directed that a Board of Inquiry be constituted to determine the causes of the accident.

“Nigeria Air Force continues to solicit the understanding & support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

NAF Helicopter Suffers Mishap upon Landing in Enugu (1/2) A @NigAirForce Helicopter has crashed on landing in Enugu after a routine flight today. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground. — Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) November 14, 2019

Vanguard gathered that the helicopter crashed at the air Force Base in Enugu with its blades broken off.

The base is close to Akanu Ibiam International Airport where repair works have commenced after it’s closure in August this year.

The scene was cordoned off from the spectators that wanted to know what caused the incident.

There has been anxiety over the ongoing reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International airport runway and renovation of the terminal building.

Vanguard