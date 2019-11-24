By Samuel Oyadongha

HE group, Niger Delta Peace Initiative and Development (NDPiD) has called on the Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, to avoid mistakes that could derail his political career saying no governor is more powerful, all-knowing, all-knowledgeable and more patriotic than the electorate.

Chief David Lyon, the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16 Bayelsa governorship poll was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body said Mr Lyon scored a total of 352, 552 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Douye Diri, who had 143, 172 votes ending the over 20-year reign of the PDP in the state.

Also read:

President of NDPiD, Annah Buseri, yesterday in a telephone chat with Vanguard from her base in the United Kingdom, also urged Bayelsans to put aside their political differences and come together as one, to confront the real issues facing Ijaw Nation and its people.

She said: “Ijaw people should be more proactive in the quest to refocus and reposition ljaw land for total liberation and development. We must redefine the last 20 years of Ijaw backwardness and underdevelopment since the advent of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

“I would like to remind the incoming Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State, that all his predecessors must have started with lofty and patriotic ideas to lay the foundations for Ijaw Nation building.

“Mid-way through their journey, they derailed from their original vision. The new Governor-elect should avoid such disastrous mistakes that could sign the death warrant of his political career, as Seriake Dickson learnt from penultimate Saturday’s volcano that hit Bayelsa and Ijaw Nation.”

According to her, “the Governor-Elect’s victory at the poll, should always serve as a reminder to him that no governor is more powerful, all-knowing, all-knowledgeable and more patriotic than the electorate.

“The governor should be seen as the servant of the people always and be wary of elders, chiefs, political advisers, godfathers who always think about their personal interests, instead of the citizens they serve.

“Lyon should disassociate himself and his government from persons who by association, or have played roles that contributed to the failure of previous governors and their governments.

He should not use his office as a place to promote his clan and nepotism and should be fair in distributing development across the 8 local government areas of the state, irrespective of people’s political affiliations, as the father of the people. This will help to promote unity and loyalty across the state.

“He should also run an all-inclusive government made up of proven experienced persons with a track record. Persons should be employed on the basis of merit to improve the quality of governance, professionalism and not political patronage.

“Most of the abandoned projects from DSP Alamieyeseigha’s time to date, especially the abandoned 5-Star Hotel in the heart of Yenagoa should be reviewed, and if found relevant to the economic interest of Bayelsa State, should be completed.

“Ijaw traditional Institutions, culture and value systems need to be rebuilt as soon as possible. Many of our youths are totally lost and do not know or guided by the rich and true Ijaw cultural and traditional values that help to define the Ijaw character and behaviour. Ijaw youths are now covered in the cloaks of dependency and “gbeke” culture.

“To attract foreign investors to Bayelsa, the governor-elect should create the enabling environment (security, power, water, health, roads and lT infrastructure) and rebuild the battered image of Bayelsa State at home and abroad.”