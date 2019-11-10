No conflict between Bauchi and Gombe over oil – Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Sunday there is no conflict between Bauchi and Gombe States over oil discovery in border communities in the states.

Some elders in Gombe had called on President Muhammdu Buhari to intervene in a lingering tension between the two states over ownership of oil wells.

But, Mohammed said at a function organised by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to celebrate the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in Bauchi that the story was not true.

He said: “As far as we are concerned, there is no conflict or tension between Bauchi and Gombe States over oil discovery in border communities of the two states.

“The two states remain the same entity, Gombe was carved out of Bauchi, we are brothers and sisters if the oil is discovered in any of the border communities we are all the same.”

The governor pointed out that those insinuating the conflict were enemies of progress.

He appealed to participants at the Maulud to observe traffic rules, in order to avoid accidents during the event.

Mohammed renewed a call for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

According to him, the primary objective of any responsible government is to ensure the security of the lives and property of its citizens. (NAN)

