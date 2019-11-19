NNPC pipeline leakage: LASG averts fire tragedy in Baruwa, Alimosho

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the state Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Tuesday, averted fire disaster as a result of the leaking pipeline of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Baruwa, Jakande, Alimosho area of the state.

LASEMA rescue team raced to the scene upon receipt of a leaking petroleum pipeline at Baruwa, Jakande axis.

Further, information gathered at the scene revealed that the cause of the leakage was due to improper sealing of the pipeline when it was earlier damaged.

Subsequently, the LASEMA team in collaboration with the NNPC maintenance team activated adequate safety measures to safeguard the area by sealing off the affected part and blanketing of the entire region affected by the leakage; an action that included a combination of necessary chemicals to avoid an explosion and fire.

Residents were warned and educated on the need to avoid any form of fire ignition for a while with all fire fighting materials on ground to combat any possible fire outbreak.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualties recorded, nor injuries sustained, in the coordinated operation.

Other emergency responders who provided rescue effort, include Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, among others.

