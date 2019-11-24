NLC Crisis: Ex-Chairman withdraws suit in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Abdullahi Adeka has withdrawn the petition challenging the election of Yusuf Iya his successor.

Adaka stated this on Sunday in Lafia during a reconciliation meeting following the intervention by David Ayele, Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Establishment and Labour Matters.

The former Labour leader said he decided to withdraw the petition in the interest of the union and the overall peace in the state.

“The interest of the NLC, workers and the entire state should be placed above and over our individual interest, therefore no matter what our interest is, we should make a sacrifice.

“Now that I have withdrawn my petition, I will give my successor all the necessary support to enable him to succeed,” Adaka added.

He further explained that he would communicate the national headquarters of the union on the latest development.

On his parts, the current Chairman of the union commended his predecessor for what he described as a ‘patriotic decision of a statesman.

Iya noted that with this now he can settle down and ensure that workers in the state get improve welfare.

He, therefore, assured members that he would operate an open-door policy and would carry everybody along.

Speaking while addressing the two parties, Special Adviser to the governor on Establishment and Labour Matters, commended the two parties for embracing peace.

The governor’s aids, therefore, assured the union that the government would do everything possible to ensure industrial harmony in the state.

It would be recalled that Adeka had April 2019 petitioned the chairman and the elected officials of the union alleging that the election was manipulated in favour of his successor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.