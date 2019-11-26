Ben Agande, Kaduna

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Babangida S Nguroje, and the Executive Secretary of the commission, Ms Yewande Sadiku have publicly disagreed on the role of the present administration in promoting investment in Nigeria.

While the NIPC Executive Secretary was quoted as saying at a senior management meeting of the commission that former President Olusegun Obasanjo played a more active role in wooing investors to Nigeria and the situation is different under the current administration, the chairman of the board said Buhari administration is equally committed to wooing investors.

In a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna, Nguroje said the President Buhari-led administration is not only serious but deeply committed to attracting investment to Nigeria.

According to him, the Buhari administration has been proactive in promoting Nigeria as a destination of choice for investment, adding that the global response has been encouraging given the effort to improve the investment climate.

Nguroje alleged that the commission has recently been subjecting of unfortunate and unsubstantiated negative media coverage that cast aspersions on its character and the nature of service delivery it provides which he said “borders on disloyalty to the government.

“The governing council and commission reaffirm its commitment and loyalty to the government the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

“We further wish to assure the investment community both at home and abroad that Nigeria is an investor-friendly nation. On our part as a patriotic investment promotion agency for government, we are committed to availing our services to any willing investor transparently and devoid of any bureaucratic encumbrance, we are also available to hand-hold an investor through to get started or sustain his business in Nigeria.

He reiterated that promoting Nigeria as a destination of choice is a collective patriotic duty and the level of resource mobilization in Nigeria needs to be escalated to include economic growth, job creation and lifting people out of poverty

“We wish to clearly reiterate that the Commission remains a transparent, professional and ethical government agency which discharges its duties according to the dictates of the law,” he said.

