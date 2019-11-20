Breaking News
Niniola, TuFace, others sing for rights of Nigerian children

As UN Convention on the Rights of the Child marks 30

By Sola Charles

Top Nigerian artistes including Niniola, TuBaba, Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Umar M. Sheriff and Cobhams Asuquo are  releasing a song

titled “For Every Child,” on Wednesday, 20th November 2019, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, CRC.

The special song features children singing with the artists to call for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected.

“With this song, we are urging all people to call for every right for every child. Every Nigerian child deserves a fair chance to a safe and healthy future and to fulfill their dreams,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

UNICEF Nigeria is also launching an app where children can find the CRC and other materials related to their rights.

The event takes place at 9.30 am prompt at the GSS Garki Festival road (now Moshood Abiola way, just before UTC Area 8).

