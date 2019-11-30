NiMet predicts sunny, hazy conditions for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NiMet) has predicted sunny, hazy and chances of thundery activities over the coastal cities for Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the Northern region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 degree Celsius and 11 to 20 degree Celsius respectively.

” For Central states, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 27 to 36 degree Celsius and 12 to 22 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

It envisaged early morning mist and fog over Asaba, Enugu, Abakaliki, Owerri, Akure, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, and the coast of Southern states.

NiMet also predicted thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, and Port Harcourt axis later in the day with day and night temperatures to be 33 to 36 degree Celsius and 18 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

