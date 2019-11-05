NIMASA pushes for global standards in maritime services, infrastructure

By Oko Ebuka

IN a bid to be in line with the global best practices in the maritime industry, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, plans to reduce vessel turnaround times at the ports and terminals in order to minimize logjams which have generated negative effects on the entire system chain.

The Agency is also gearing towards improving on the draught capacity by dredging the existing ports to widen the scope of vessels which can safely berth without the need for ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

Disclosing this during the four-day Oil Trading and Logistics Expo (OTL, 2019) conference, recently held in Lagos, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, who spoke during a session with the theme, ”Ship to Shore and Efficiency of Shipping Petroleum and Crude Oil Cargo,” noted that the Agency, will put in place ports handling specific cargoes, as obtained in world-leading ports, which will greatly improve service delivery and efficiency.

The NIMASA boss, who was represented by Assistant Director, Surveillance, Captain David Oboma, also added that these measures must be given serious consideration to improve on the service delivery, as well as eradicating all the backlashes in the entire system.

He stated: “In line with global best practices, there are several measures that we should give serious consideration if we are to improve upon the efficiency of our industry.

“Firstly, we must reduce vessel turnaround times at our ports and terminals to minimize logjams, which have a negative effect on the entire system chain.

“The introduction of dedicated ports to handle specific cargoes, as obtains in world-leading ports, would also greatly improve on our service delivery and efficiency.”

Peterside, however, urged every stakeholder in the maritime industry to embrace safety management, which, according to him, is the key to be considered in shore to ship operations.

“As we are planning on improving upon the draught capacity by dredging our existing ports to widen the scope of vessels which can berth, this will help to eradicate the need for ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

“However, in striving for efficiency, we must not forget safety as a key consideration in shore to ship operations”, he concluded.