NIMASA donates relief materials to Rivers flood victims

By Godfrey Bivbere & Funmi Ologunde

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has donated food, sanitary materials, sawing and pumping machines, among other items to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Rivers State, following flooding of some communities in the state recently.

Making the presentation, Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, stated that the agency is committed to the wellbeing of victims of natural disasters in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of flood disaster victims and IDPs in Tai, Andoni, and Opobo-Nkoro local government areas of the state, the South-South Zonal-Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Walson I. Brandon, expressed appreciation to NIMASA for the kind gesture and appealed to other corporate organisations and individuals to emulate the Agency.

While presenting the items, Peterside, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, External Relations and Technical Cooperation, NIMASA, Hajia Lami Tumaka, stated, “This is part of the nation-wide donation of diverse forms of relief materials to people displaced as a result of the 2019 flood disaster that submerged some parts of the state and some other states across the country. It is a continuation of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which have taken place in some states and are still on-going.”

She told the representatives of NEMA that NIMASA would vigorously pursue the improvement of the welfare of Nigerians, and urged the coordinator to ensure judicious use of the items.

“We are here as a corporate organisation to comply with the Federal Government’s directive to all government organisations to use their powers and resources to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians affected by flood and other disasters. We, therefore, call on other corporate bodies to partner with us in this drive in order to always support the Federal Government’s drive in advancing gestures that impact lives positively and meaningfully in the country,” she added.

While receiving the materials at the South-South zonal store of NEMA in Port Harcourt, Brandon commended the efforts of NIMASA. He emphasised that the gesture was a significant and timely intervention in support of the Federal Government’s efforts to guarantee the welfare of the citizens.