NIMASA donates educational materials to schools in South-South, South-East

By Oko Ebuka

NIGERIAN Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has donated learning materials to schools located in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of the country as part of their corporate social responsibility, CSR initiative.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, Mr. Isichei Osamgbi, the Director-General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the donations were in line with the Agency’s CSR mission to encourage educational excellence and stimulate national development.

The materials donated by the agency include; desktop computers, laptops, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system, white boards, exercise books, pens, pencils, white board pens, scientific calculators, and textbooks for English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Economics.

Peterside, who was represented by the Head, Planning, Research, and Data Management Services, NIMASA, Mrs. Ronke Thomas at the presentation of the items, stated: “We are making these donations to encourage learning and excellence in our education system, which will ultimately inspire development.

“We also intend to encourage students to build a career in maritime and help to drive the on-going efforts to unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s blue economy. Though a few schools have been selected for this educational support exercise, which is being conducted simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones of the country, more schools will be benefitting from this gesture in the near future.”

In his acknowledgement, the traditional ruler of Umuriam Community, Imo State, Eze Adison Nwaigwe, expressed his gratitude to NIMASA’s gesture, as he admonished the beneficiaries to utilize the golden opportunity to excel in life.

He stated: “NIMASA’s choice of these public schools for this donation is symbolic and strategic. Education can make a lot of difference between the poor and the rich. If you commit yourself to quality study, you can get to the top, irrespective of your background.”

The traditional ruler, who was represented by Engr. Ebere Anosike, urged the communities hosting the benefiting schools to support the government and the schools to safeguard the learning materials.

In his vote of thanks, the Director, Eastern Zone, NIMASA, Mr. Heaky Dimowo, praised the students’ enthusiasm in learning while urging the school authorities to judiciously use the materials.

He stated: “We expect that this modest action of ours performed to convey our love for quality education will help to sustain and, indeed, increase the zeal of the students in education. And we urge the authorities of the recipient schools to ensure that the items are put to judicious use.”

The benefiting schools which includes Okrika Grammar School, Okrika; Community Secondary School, Opobo; Royal Court School, Rumuekini; Community Secondary School, Ubima; Umuariam Secondary Technical School, Umuariam; Abayi Girls Secondary School; and Modebe Secondary School, Onitsha, are located in Imo, Rivers, Anambra, and Abia states respectively.