Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr ranks 19 in world top 20

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria’s national football team head coach, Gernot Rohr ranked 19th among the top 20 world national coach.

The ranking list which was released on 26th of November by the German(Bonn)-based organisation International Federation of Football History & Statistics ranked the Portuguese Head Coach, Fernando Santos the best in the world with 112 points; Nigerian head coach, Gernot Rohr, South Korean head coach, Paulo Bento, Danes (Denmark) coach, Marcello Lippi and Iranian coach, Marc Wilmots were all ranked in the 19th position with one point.

The German manager who was named Nigerian manager in August 2016 by the Nigeria Football Federation led the Nigeria’s Super Eagles to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, making the team the first African side to make the list for the competition that year.

So far, Rohr at the helm of the Nigerian national team (as of match played 17 November 2019) has won 29 games, drawn 11 and lost 9; thus making his winning points 59.18 percents. The team has accrued 49 goals in total. Rohr has however accrued 42.16 per cent winnings in his coaching career at this point.

Rohr Managerial Career Summary

1996 : Managed Girondins de Bordeaux

October 1998 – April 1999 : Sports Director of Eintracht Frankfurt

9 June 2009 : Rohr was named FC Nantes head coach

3 December 2009 : Fired by FC Nantes

21 February 2010 : Replaced French coach Alain Giresse as Gabon head coach

September 2012 : Niger National Football team head coach; resigned October 2014

22 December 2015 : Sacked by Burkina Faso National Football team as manager

July 2016 : Shortlisted for Guinea National team job; not given

August 2016: Announced Manager of Nigeria National Football (NFF) team

Vanguard News Nigeria.