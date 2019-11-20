Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting commenced about 11 am with the rendition of the national anthem which followed immediately with the Christian opening prayer led by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Muslim prayer by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha asked for the observance of one-minute silence in hour of two former cabinet members, Prof Alex Akinyele who was a former Information Minister and Dr Ufot Ekaitte, a former SGF and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs who passed on recently.

Among those at the waiting room to make presentations at the FEC include the Director-General of the Institute of Advance Legal Studies.

Vanguard News Nigeria.