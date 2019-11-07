Nigeria’s fast-rising actor, Moshood Fataah nominated for 2019 Future Awards for acting, music

One of Nigeria’s fast-rising actor, Moshood Fattah has been shortlisted as one of the nominees for The Future Awards Africa 2019 for his outstanding contributions in the development of Nigeria’s movie theatre world.

Every year, The Future Awards Africa celebrates young Africans, innovators, entrepreneurs and community advocates between the ages of 18 and 31, young talents, innovators, entrepreneurs, who are breaking boundaries in various industries.

Standing tall in the acting and music category, Moshood Fataah who has been penned by many industry analysts to win will be slugging it out with five other nominees [Timini Egbuson; Bimbo Ademoye; Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule; Sharon Ooja and Fatima Washa Abdullahi].

The 28-years-old actor and writer earned his first degree in Performing Arts from the University of Ilorin in 2013 and bagged a Master’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2016 with a focus on New Nigerian Cinema. Despite his 5ft’6 frame, the deep-voiced actor has played major/lead roles in several stage productions across and outside the country. In 2015, he led a stellar cast including Kalu Ikeagwu, Yinka Davies and Victor Olaotan in the Spirit of David musical, The Butcher and the Bridge to great reviews followed by an autobiographical performance Sad Pink which was one of the curated plays for Lagos Theatre Festival (2016) hosted by the British Council.

Later that year, Fattah was cast in a major role in Heartbeat, a musical staged by Lufodo Productions (Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva) which ran at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos for an impressive run of 28 shows. In 2017 Fattah was cast to play Detective Babankowa in Fela and the Kalakuta Queens (Bolanle Austen Peters Productions), a hugely successful musical that has been staged in Lagos, Abuja, Egypt and South Africa with more performances scheduled in 2019.

Heavily influenced by the intricacies of man’s social make up and internal thought processes during his Cambridge A Level days where he studied English Law, Sociology and Literature, Fattah decided to apply his understanding of man and society to the performing arts, consequently majoring in acting and directing while at the University of Ilorin where he was closely tutored by ace actor Ayo Akinwale.

Before long his interest switched to motion pictures and he soon began experimenting with short films (which he wrote and directed) including Acid Test (2012) and Rage Age (2014). Today, Fattah has ventured deep into film work, acting alongside the likes of Wale Ojo, Uru Eke, Femi Branch, Omotola Ekeinde and Mercy Aigbe to name a few.

Fattah was also a guest actor on the popular African Magic Sitcom, The Johnsons. On the 25th of October, 2019 And the Winner is… a short film about the politics of the film industry won the Outstanding Short Film Award at the 16th Abuja International Film Festival. Moshood Fattah plays the lead role as Jeffery Jaja, an accomplished albeit arrogant writer.

Fattah is very passionate about environmental issues (global warming and climate change) and strongly believes that the greatest reward for a talent well used is a better world for others.

Moshood Fattah hopes to use his talents to rouse a new wave of African thinkers to push the continent forward by playing intellectually inspiring characters, writing and producing insightful stories that question society and challenge culture.

Vanguard Nigeria News