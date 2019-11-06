Nigerians intentionally painted in bad image abroad —Anyogo

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A public affairs analyst, Leonard Anyogo, Tuesday, asserted that Nigerians were internationally painted in bad image abroad despite their huge contributions in the positive development of their host countries.

Anyogo stated this while baring his mind on the ill-treatment Nigerians receive abroad, which he said has become imperative for Nigerians to make the world know that they are indispensable in development.

According to the constitutional lawyer, there is no better time than this for individuals and organizations to change the narrative as he has been doing to rekindle the hope of selflessness in nation-building.

He stated these in a letter to the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, UK, H.E, Ambassador George Adesola Oguntade, where he maintained that “so many great Nigerians in different fields making marks of positive history.”

He said: “I have constantly put our dear Nigeria in the positive limelight in my individual and self-funded effort and rekindle the hope of selfless nation-building. Just before my trip down here, I was on the Channels TV programme “State of the Nation” on the stereotype image of Nigeria Abroad and my perspective was and still remain that we are easily being judged very negatively as there are so many great Nigerians in different fields making marks of positive history.

“This has been my hallmark in my International engagements of a new drive of our great beloved nation Nigeria. However, whoever does a crime should be ready to do the time.”

He also acknowledged the effort of the High Commissioner, “I do know the good job Your Excellency and the High Commission is doing and I believe that I should naturally partner with you for greater vigour and positive growth of our dear country in the international arena.

“The aim of this visit and reception by you herein is to assure you of my available collaboration in championing a new Nigeria with a positive image and civic engagement in the affairs of our dear Nigeria.”

Being also an author, he presented some copies of his books used in schools in Nigeria to the High Commissioner and promised to joint efforts in nation-building.

