Nigerians feeling under the leadership of invisible group ― Cleric

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

A Catholic priest, Fr. Joseph Akande, has decried the spate of godfatherism among politicians, saying Nigerians are feeling they are being led by unknown people who are operating behind the scenes.

Akande, who spoke on Sunday during the Feast of Christ the King celebration in Abuja, urged those in power to demonstrate sacrificial leadership and play politics without bitterness.

Taking his reference texts from 2 Samuel 5:1-3 and Luke 23: 35-43, the cleric said: “King David was a man chosen by God and approved by his people based on his legacies. He was known to risk his life to deliver the people from their enemies and bring peace.

“In Nigeria, today, many politicians don’t want to risk their lives for the people. They just want to impress themselves and their families.

“It seems they are not even faced with the same hardships the people go through every day. That’s why citizens complain about leadership in Nigeria.

“We are now living in a ghost country. Just as we have cases of ghost workers on several payrolls taking salaries under unknown guise, we also have ghost leaders who do not occupy political positions but they are the one actually taking decisions and leading the nation.

“This is because some elected and appointed leaders choose to rely on man for ascent to power. They keep and maintain godfathers.”

According to the cleric, the situation has worsened to the point where many Nigerians are beginning to feel the nation is under the leadership of an invisible group.

“This happens when leaders don’t rely on God but man. Good leaders don’t place their lives in the hands of godfathers. Instead, they preoccupy themselves with the legacies they wish to leave behind, develop strong characters in the process, and cultivate tolerance and patience towards others,” Fr. Akande said.

