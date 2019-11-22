Nigerian University VCs not against IPPIS ― Prof. Kimbir

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has denied that vice-chancellors were against the enrollment of staff on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

Kimbir stated this on Friday in Makurdi in a news briefing to mark his two years in office.

He said it was staff unions, especially the Association of University Unions (ASUU) that were against the enrollment.

He said VC’s were not in control of university funds.

”It is not correct that vice chancellors are against IPPIS. It is the unions especially ASUU that are against it and they have given reasons as to why they don’t want it.

“They are talking of some peculiarities that may not go down well if we join IPPIS and I think the Accountant General of the Federation is discussing the issue with them.

“It is also not correct that VCs are employing new staff to cover their wage bill as a result of the IPPIS issue, for you to employ now, you need permission from the Federal Character Commission and other processes. The money is not with us but CBN. We don’t control university monies now,” he said.

He said the peculiarities of the university system warranted regular employment to sustain the system owing to demands of existing vacancies in new programmes.

The VC, however, decried paucity of funds to produce in commercial quantities some agricultural machines invented through scientific research by the university.

“FUAM’s College of Engineering has produced machines for hulling of a local cereal ( Acha) as well as yam planter machines but has no funds to embark on commercial production,” he said.

He said the university also produced two varieties of Cowpea: cowpea 1 and 2 respectively.

According to him, the purpose of carrying out researches that produced the machines is to add value to the quality of lives by solving societal problems.

“The aim is to offer qualitative knowledge to solve societal problems especially the use of modern agricultural scientific techniques and methods in solving the problems of farmers based on the institutional vision, mission and strategic plan of the university.

“Our improved cowpea varieties are a toast of farmers and this has earned us commendations from various individuals, reputable organizations within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

The VC further disclosed that all the programmes offered by the institution were either fully accredited or at various stages of full accreditation.

He admitted that FUAM students faced several challenges among which were: shortage of hostels, power, water supply and security adding that measures were underway to address them.

“Epileptic power supply on campus will soon become a thing of the past with the near completion of the 3.5MWA Solar Plant under construction in the university by the Rural Electrification Agency.

“However, attacks on students who reside in private hostels outside the campus have continued to challenge the administration. We hope to win the war on cultism through diligent monitoring, counselling and sanctions,” he said.

Kimbir said the varsity won the World Bank award for Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Procurement, Environment and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) that led to the establishment of Centre for Innovation, Procurement, Enhancement and Social Standards (CIPESS).

He said the CBN also selected FUAM for the establishment of a large-scale poultry farm to address the poultry production in North Central.

