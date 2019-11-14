Nigerian school curriculum not in tune with 21st Century challenges — AHI

By Gabriel Olawale

The Co-Founder and Director, Action The Co-Founder and Director, Action Health Incorporated, Uwemedimo Esiet, has expressed concern over the inability of the Nigerian school curriculum to meet up with the changing requirements of the 21st Century contemporary job market.

Esiet, who spoke at the 26th Annual Teenage Festival of Life organized by AHI in partnership with Lagos State government, said that some of the skills required to create jobs or stay relevant globally were not being taught in higher institutions.

“Take for instance, industry like animation or artificial intelligent can absorb a lot of unemployed youths if they are skilles in that area. But tell me how many higher institutions in Nigeria are offering courses in that area? Our school system is not responding to some of these challenges.

“We need to challenge ourselves as a nation and people, if we say democracy is government of the people for the people, then Nigerians have the right to set agenda for the government and that is what action health is doing through this platform.”

platform.” Esiet, while addressing a cross section of secondary school students across Lagos State at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium, advised them to discover their talent and follow it passionately.

“Don’t get angry with your parents if they have contrary views, rather look serious in your passion. Motivate your parents because a lot of parents are ready to support their children so long he or she is serious in what he intends to do.”

The Guest Speaker and Co-Founder of Quadron XR, Temidayo Odunlami, said that animation industry was one of the prospective areas that could absorb many young graduates, adding, “but sadly no higher institution in Nigeria is looking towards that direction.”

“After my Master programme in computer, I still went to Vancouver Film School in Canada to acquire skill in animation. It will be of great benefits if our country can invest in such area.”