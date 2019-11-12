Nigerian Police seeks exemption from ‘no premium no cover’ policy

By Cynthia Alo

Nigeria Police have called on the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM to grant waiver to the agencies to enable them to provide cover for their members.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, made this call at the 2019 NAICOM’s annual interactive session with consumers of insurance products in Lagos where he told the commission that the federal government has not been paying the insurance premium for group life of officers.

The IG, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner for Police, Abdul Suleiman Abdul, noted that the group life of police officers elapsed in June 2019, an indication that families of officers that died since the cover elapsed cannot claim any insurance benefits.

He said: “The Nigerian police have a problem of getting premium from the government, and we have not been able to lay hands on the premium for this year. So, any member of the police that dies cannot claim any insurance benefits. So, we are appealing to NAICOM to see what they can do to wave the ‘no premium no cover’ from the group life of the police.”

He called on insurance companies to engage more in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and leverage it to educate securities personnel on health issues and also execute capacity building for the officers, stressing that such efforts would help enhance the lifespan of the officers and reduce claims payment.

He urged insurers to live up to their responsibilities in settling all outstanding claims of deceased police officers.

Vanguard