Nigerian NGO, Helpline Foundation, to co-host Africa Women Conference in Morocco

Co-convener, Africa Women Conference, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, has revealed that plans have been concluded to host the 3rd Africa Women Conference AWC, in Morocco between November 21 and 23, 2019.

According to the organisers, the third edition is to consolidate on the gains of previous outings to enable the building of an Africa where every woman’s potentials are fully harnessed for the growth and development of the continent.

Addressing a world press conference yesterday in Abuja, President of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, stressed the need for uniting African women for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in Africa.

Dr Ahmadu maintained that the conference provides a platform for African women from the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy to deliberate on and adopt action plans that will deliver rapid growth and development in Africa.

She recalled that the conference was an initiative of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, in collaboration with Echoes Africa Initiative, New York, adding that the third edition is being organized in partnership with the International Centre for Diplomacy, Morocco.

According to her, “The AWC was borne out of the realization that the 2030 target set for the Sustainable Development Goals as adopted by the United Nations in 2015 cannot be achieved without the commitment, inclusion and collective action of women at the national, regional and global level.

“The annual AWC is one of the most important annual gatherings of experts, institutions, corporate organizations and individuals promoting the growth, stability and development of African women. The aim of this conference is to set agenda and viable options through which stakeholders in the African polity can channel the various resources available to African women towards the sustainable development of the continent”.

Dr Ahmadu further revealed that renowned speakers from the continent have been selected to speak on diverse economic issues bordering on women and to revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development, adding that Dr Aicha Lemtouni and other intellectuals will be on ground for mentorship discussions, alongside other experienced panellists who will focus on best options for women to play active roles in ensuring Africa achieves each of the 17 SDGs by the year 2030.

On the objectives of the conference, Ahmadu said it will bring women of African descent together to learn fresh ideas that could help increase their influence and productivity in their different fields of endeavour, and also provide a platform for Africa focused businesses, philanthropists and investors outside Africa to meet and forge alliances with African female entrepreneurs, policymakers and influencers and professionals to grow their businesses.

Other objectives according to her include networking with successful entrepreneurs, policy influencers, scholars and professionals who are influencing development in America, Africa and other parts of the world and expose businesses and charities run by African women to prospective investors and partners and to promote African goods, services and brands on a global stage.

Expected to attend the conference from Nigeria are the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, business leaders with interest in the African economy from across Africa and the diaspora, top government functionaries from across Africa, female innovators, female members of parliament and wives of heads of governments.

