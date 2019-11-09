Vanguard Logo

Nigerian man sentenced 10 years for swindling people on dating websites in US

The first of seven Nigerians convicted of targeting people on dating websites and swindling them out of more than $1.8 million has been sentenced in Georgia, United States (US).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta said in a statement Tuesday that 35-year-old Olu Victor Alonge had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.8 million in restitution.

The Nigerian man named Alonge, of Newnan, and others were accused of creating fake online dating profiles. Prosecutors said they targeted people with financial assets, spending weeks or months courting them. Prosecutors said they would ask for money then transfer it to other accounts.

The defendants face 60 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft and false passport use.

Two suspects have pleaded guilty, two are awaiting trial and two others remain on the run.

