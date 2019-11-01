Nigerian journalists exhibit professionalism, says Oyetola

As Osun NUJ inaugurates him as Grand Patron

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has scored the Nigerian journalists high in the reportage of the state, describing it as balanced, fair, and in line with the ethics of the profession.

Speaking during the weekend at the Dinner/Award Night of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, held at Leisure Spring Hotel, Osogbo, Oyetola maintained that Nigerian journalists for contributing their quota in entrenching democracy in the country

The governor said journalists, particularly those covering Osun, have demonstrated the height of professionalism by acknowledging and encouraging good governance through balanced and unbiased reportage of his administration’s efforts to make improve the standard of living in the state.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdullah Binuyo, was also inaugurated as the Grand Patron of the Osun NUJ on the occasion.

He appealed to media practitioners in the country to hold firmly to the tenets and ethics of their profession by being fair, balanced, accurate and prompt in their reportage.

He urged them to shun sensationalism in their daily reportorial.

He also implored them to continue to respect their constitutional role as the watchdog of society and the body charged with holding government accountable to the people.

“I would also like to place on record, the support you gave to me before, during and after the election that brought me into office as governor. Of no mean recognition is the balanced reportage of the modest efforts of our administration to offer the good life to the people and to deliver qualitative and equitable services in all sectors in the last 11 months,” the governor said.

Oyetola, who described journalism as a noble profession, tasked media practitioners on the need to always set a modest agenda that could bring about genuine development and enhance good governance in the country.

According to him, the media is a friend of good governance, thus all responsible governments should regard it as an ally and relate with it as such.

The Osun NUJ Chairman, Kehinde Ayantunji who acknowledged the support of the governor for the Union since he was the Chief of Staff, described Oyetola as a man of honour and integrity who is passionate about the development of the state.

He said, “I am delighted today that the Union you staked your integrity to rescue from disintegration three years ago is now installing you as its Grand Patron. This is a manifestation that reward for a good deed is not only in heaven. You begin to reap it here on earth. No matter the challenges of public office, I urge you not to lose your integrity.

“As our grand patron, I assure you that NUJ Osun Council will continue to place honour and integrity above any other consideration, strictly uphold journalism ethics and always consider the general interest of the public in performing our constitutional responsibility of holding government accountable.”

The Keynote Address was delivered by the Saturday Editor of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju. The address was centred on “Fake News, Social Media, and Politics: A journalist’s perspective.”

