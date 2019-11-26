Nigerian govt unveils stark health statistics, hints on new targets

*Nigeria makes up only 2% of the world’s population but accounts for 14% of the global maternal death burden

*1 in every 8 Nigerian children dies before their fifth birthday

*Nearly 10% of newborn deaths occur in Nigeria

*Everyday Nigeria loses about 2,300 under-5s and 145 women of childbearing age

*FG targets 84% vaccination in 2028, says no polio reported in last 3 years

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Federal Government on Tuesday reviewed its health indices and returned a verdict that it had made tremendous progress in the control of diseases with the strict and rigorous vaccinations of Nigerians against challenging diseases.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who gave a breakdown of the nation’s report card in health care delivery, also set a target of achieving at least 84 per cent of vaccination coverage of the entire country by the year 2028.

However, the NPHCDA CEO reeled out frightening health statistics Nigeria is grappling with and promised to take appropriate measures to reverse the challenges promoting them in order to give the nation a new lease of life.

According to him, Nigeria, which makes up only two per cent of the world’s population ironically accounts for 14% of the global maternal death burden; given the sad reality that one in every eight Nigerian children dies before their fifth birthday.

Dr Shuaib also revealed that nearly ten per cent of newborn deaths occur in Nigeria while the country loses about 2,300 under-5s and 145 women of childbearing age daily.

Vanguard News Nigeria.