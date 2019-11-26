Nigerian capital importation dropped by 7.78% in Q3 2019

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The total value of capital importation into Nigeria in Q3 of 2019 stood at $5,367.56 million.

This represents a decrease of 7.78% compared to Q2 2019 and 87.99% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Latest report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS on Monday shows that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 55.88% ($2,999.50m) of total capital importation, followed by other investment, which accounted for 40.39% ($2.167.98m) of total capital, and then Foreign Direct Investment FDI, which accounted for 3.73% ($200.08m) of total capital imported in Q3 2019.

By sector, Capital importation by banking dominated the Q, reaching $1,756.83 million of the total capital importation in same period.

The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2019 with $2,011.14 million.

This accounted for 37.47% of the total capital inflow in Q3 2019.

By destination of investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2019 with $4,976.40 million.

This accounted for 92.71% of the total capital inflow in Q3 2019.

By Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2019 with $1,630.91 million.

This accounted for 30.38% of the total capital inflow in Q3 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria.