Nigerian Army, research institutes collaborate to enhance national security

The Nigerian Army on Friday said that it was collaborating with research institutions in order to benefit from the global technological advancements toward enhancing national security.

Maj. Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Headquarters, Nigerian Army Minna made this known while inaugurating its 2019 fourth-quarter research and development programme in Minna.

“Senior officers, gentlemen, you will agree with me that our army requires synergy with relevant partners if we are to benefit from the global technological advancements.

Also read:

“We shall further intensify efforts toward effective collaboration with other research outfits for optimal benefits,” he said.

Tarfa, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Yakubu Auta, Chief Research and Development Test and Evaluation, TRADOC, said that the research and development/military intelligence study was one of the annual training activities for the army.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was committed to repositioning the army for better performance, which informed the training and study programme.

“The pragmatic and dynamic approach of the COAS is an indication of his innate desire to improve the Nigerian Army and thus transform it into a professionally and truly a responsive force,” he said.

The TRADOC commander enjoined the officers and soldiers to make the command a professionally responsive command in the discharge of their duties.

“I, therefore, implore you the participants to adopt a progressive positive posture during the course of your deliberations,” he said.

He said that the objective of the training was to provide an avenue for participants to cross-fertilise ideas through interactions on some contemporary national and military issues.

Tarfa assured the officers and soldiers that their recommendations would be communicated to the appropriate authority for further action.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Ajibola Onasoga, Director, Research and Development, TRADOC said that the training and study was the second programme for the year.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day training and study was tagged, “Nigerian Army collaborative efforts with research institutions for enhanced national security.”

Vanguard