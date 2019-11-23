No fewer than 1,000 people within Ibadan metropolis benefited from the free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Army Women Corps on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach which took place in Ojo’o area of Ibadan, witnessed a large turnout of people, especially the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

NAN reports that the exercise also featured sanitation in Ojo’o market, traffic control and walk around Ibadan.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise, Lt. Col. Susan Dibal, Coordinator 1, Women Special Operational Battalion, Giri, Abuja, said the programme was to support women in Ibadan.

Dibal said that the programme would be conducted in the 36 states of the federation to show Nigerians that women can perform excellently well in any task if given a chance.

“The Nigerian Army Women Corps are here to tell women in Ibadan to be who they are, anywhere they find themselves.

“The road walk is a show of force by the Nigerian Army Women Corps to encourage other women to join the service.

“The traffic control is to let women understand that women in uniform can also do traffic control and the sanitation serve as an encouragement to teach them how to support their husband,” Dibal said.

She said that the medical outreach was to assist the less privilege who are nursing one illnesses or the other.

Dibal commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and other officers for giving women a chance to exercise what they know how to do best.

In her contribution, Maj. Mary Aluko, Public Health Specialist, 2 Division Nigerian Army Hospital, Ibadan, said that they are targeting over 1,000 people for the free medical treatment.

Aluko said that 800 people have been treated so far and more are still coming.

She said that the treatment was to assist the less privileged, elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The specialist said that the treatment would include for Hypertension, malaria among others while insecticide treated mosquito nets and drugs would be given freely.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Sarumo Olawumi, said the medical outreach was a great opportunity for those nursing one illness or the other to get treated free.

Olarewaju commended the Nigerian Army and advised that the exercise be conducted every three months to assist the less privileged.

Another beneficiary, Mr Samuel Akintayo, described the exercise as `wonderful and a great opportunity for the less privileged’.

vanguard