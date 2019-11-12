Nigeria will overcome its challenges – Kristilere

By Olayinka Latona

SENIOR pastor of ShepherdHill Baptist Church, Rev Israel Kristilere has said Nigeria will soon come out great and overcome its numerous challenges.

He said it is time for Nigerians to look beyond the current national challenges and collective drawbacks and worship God

Rev. Kristilere made the declaration while addressing journalists on this year’s edition of the church’s annual 7 hours worship programme tagged ‘Just Worship 2019′ JW8 themed: “Gracious” slated for Friday 22, November, 2019 where more than 10,000 worshippers will be in attendance.

In his words: “There is no doubt as a nation, we have our own fair share of responsibility for the challenges we are facing. Either as leaders or followers. Someone said a nation would have the forms of leaders that she deserves.

“If we analysis how we get to where we are, we will realised that as followers we have our share. “However, we can ask God to minister grace unto us and when grace is at work, protocols are broken, grace turns things around and what we did not deserve grace bestow it upon us. I believe where we have erred, grace would pull us back.”

On the worship programme, the cleric said: “it is not a concert or musical show, it is not a prayer assembly or religious convocation, it is a serious spiritual exercise, we shall invade the heavens with worship, we shall invoke God through worship, we are going to activate His presence via pure worship.

Vanguard