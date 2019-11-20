The Nigeria Federal Ministry for Environment on Tuesday said it would promote policies for nationwide sustainable awareness campaign on the importance of environmental protection.

Mrs Ibikun Odusote, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, made this known in Kaduna at the opening of the 13th meeting of the National Council for Environment (NCE).

The meeting has as its theme, Promoting Environmental Advocacy for Sustainable Development: A Panacea for Achieving the Next Level Agenda.

According to her, the council would come up with policies that would create awareness on the consequences of neglecting the environment on society.

She called for research and innovations to enhance the sustainability of nature and securing quality environment conducive for good health and wellbeing of fauna and flora.

“Therefore, the Ministry has sought to proffer solutions to challenges on the environment in line with the current administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERPG)”, she said.

Earlier, Ibrahim Hussain, Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, said advocacy is a strong tool for promoting sustainable environmental protection practices.

“Many people in urban and rural areas may not be aware of or are negligent of their environmental responsibilities.

“Wilful destruction of forests, poaching, dumping of refuse in drainages, illegal mining, buildings within areas liable to flooding are commonplace in our communities”, he noted.

He, however, said through comprehensive advocacy programmes, “I strongly believe that we can educate, sensitize, mobilize and convince people to be aware and responsive to their environment which will make enforcement and compliance easier.”

In a remark, Bolatito Bisesan, Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Environment, called on participants to generate a roadmap for reversing adversities in the sector and build a buffer to wedge the rapidly degrading areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria.