Nigeria taxes should be few – CITN president

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Dame Gladys Simplice, has called on the government to reduce the number of taxes, make them broad based in order to allow for ease of compliance and enforcement.

The CITN president while delivering her speech at the 41st induction ceremony that saw 586 members inducted as chartered tax professionals, explained that tax which has become very relevant to Nigeria’s economy due to the dwindling revenue from oil needed ought to be done with precision.

According to her: “Government must avoid the propensity to introduce earmarked taxes with the intention of raising revenues while neglecting the impact of such actions on businesses and economic activities. As a matter of fact the thinking in tax law that our taxes should be few in number, broad based and high revenue-yielding. In effect, the administration of taxes should be simplified for ease of enforcement and compliance.”

Leading the new inductees to take oath of allegiance, Ms. Simplice tasked them to shun all forms of misconduct and uphold the integrity of the Institute in all their dealings.” Overall, our primary purpose is to maintain the sanctity of the taxation profession to the extent that knowledgeable, skilled and qualified professionals are available in Nigeria.” CITN president reiterated.

The tax guru while giving some recommendations to key national issues called the federal government to justify the closure of borders in the country.

Stating that borders closure was okay as it would ensure the security of the nation’s territory; promote local businesses and drive self-sufficiency called for adequate measures and incentives to cushion the effects of the closure.

The occasion which was chaired by Elder Udochukwu Ogbonna, saw Mr. Oreoluwa Bamidele emerged the overall best graduating.

For the chairman, social committee of the institute’s annual award and dinner ceremony, Chief Davidson Alaribe, awards given to distinguished individuals and corporate entities, and long service awards to staff was to show gratitude to God and also reward hard work.

The 2019 awardees included: Dr. Cyril Ede, the immediate past president of CITN; Chief Akinyele Oladeji for the individual category.

Other awardees were: the chairman/CEO Spectrum Engineering, Dr, Abubakar Isa; University of Lagos, UNILAG tax club in the non- member category; Soft Alliance and Resources Limited; Access Bank in the private sector category; Kano State BIR; and Ondo State BIR in the public sector category; and TVC and Business Day in the media categories.

Vanguard