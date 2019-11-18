Nigeria ranked 133 in gender gap indices

Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

Nigeria has been ranked 133 out of 149 countries in the Global Gender Gap Indices for the current year, a team of humanitarians said on Monday.

The Programme Director, Engine Mercy Corps, Joy Aderede, disclosed this at the launch of PLAN International Country Strategy/Girls Get Equal Campaign held in Abuja on Monday.

The PLAN International Country Strategy/Girls Get Equal Campaign wants to reach about 100 million out of school girls globally in the next four years to read, learn and decide their destinies.

Aderede said the new ranking for Nigeria, is a regression from 106th position the country occupied in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

She listed four major indicators as educational attainment, economic empowerment, health, and survival and urged PLAN Internationals, government and other stakeholders to work assiduously to move the country forward in future rankings.

She said: ‘‘Nigeria currently ranks 133 out of 149 countries in the global gender gap Indices. This is a regression from the 106th position that we took in the 2013 and 2018 data. Four major indicators are educational attainment, economic empowerment, health, and survival.

‘‘I am happy PLAN international is working across three of all of these and working with 100 million girls, is a laudable achievement. With this work PLAN International is starting, we will be able to move up on the ladder we used to have. We want to be up there. Mercy Corps is currently fixing 69,000 marginalized Nigerians. We are also working in the humanitarian and development space.”

In his remarks, the ECOWAS Commissioner, Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research Department, Dr. Kofi Aparaku, said ECOWAS is concerned that the women despite being more in number remained educated and abandoned by the society.

He argued that if women are granted access to education and quality jobs they would make a positive impact in their respective countries.

Aparaku said: ‘‘Our interest reflects the fact that we have more girls and women, females than males in West Africa, perhaps all over the world. My view in ECOWAS is to deal with an issue that has to do with peoples’ welfare in the ECOWAS region.

‘‘If we have more people like women or girls, then it is important for us to ensure that they get the best education, have access to quality jobs and jobs so that they can make a positive impact in our respective countries. You cannot have a country with a majority as women and they are being ignored and expect that the country will develop and make progress.”

Vanguard