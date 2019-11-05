Vanguard Logo

Nigeria Railway Corporation moves to secure its properties nationwide

Nigeria Railway Corporation
Passengers at the Departure of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Terminus Ido, Lagos Board Omoluabi Free Train to Osogbo, for Eid-El Kabir Celebration Provided by Osun state government; Pix: Some Passengers Entering Train, on. 10/09/2016. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has initiated moves to retrieve its properties that were illegally acquired nationwide and has called on those laying claims to any property of the NRC to go to the nearest office of the corporation to regularise their claims.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the Assistant Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mrs Gloria Zinnass, also called on all allottees of Railway lands and landed properties Nationwide to come forward and fully settle their rental obligations to the company.

According to her, any person wishing to regularise his rental obligations to the NRC can do so by visiting any nearby Railway Property Management Company Limited Zonal, Area or Head Office to pay their rents including all outstanding rents without further delay or face stiff sanctions by the Management.

The Assistant Chief Corporate Affairs Officer further stressed that all tenants who have transferred Railway properties to third parties without the prior consent of the Railway Property Management Company Limited should urgently do so or risk revocation of allocation or forfeiture of the right to exercise the option to renew allocation upon expiration.

“The public and all concerned are therefore warned to desist from entering into any transaction(s) relating to Railway Lands with anybody without the express prior written approval from Railway Property Management Company Limited while stressing further that all payments for outstanding rents should be made on or before 30th November 2019 to avoid sanctions” she said.

