Nigeria Professional Football League: Matchday 1 preview

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL returns for Matchday 1 of the 2019/2020 football season. The long-awaited season kicks-off with exciting matches nationwide, one of such is the tie between Kano Pillars and Rivers United, which is sure to garner interests beyond the Nigerian footballing world.

Matchday 1 of the NPFL kicks-off on Sunday, 3rd of November 2019. The opening fixtures include:

Match 1, 16:00 pm: Wikki Tourists FC (Bauchi state) vs Jigawa Golden Stars FC (Jigawa State), Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi

Match 2, 16:00 pm: Plateau United FC (Plateau state) vs Lobi Stars FC (Benue state), New Jos Stadium, Plateau

Match 3, 16:00 pm: Delta Force FC (Delta state) vs Akwa Starlets FC (Akwa Ibom state), Stephen Keshi Stadium, Delta

Match 4, 16:00 pm: Kano Pillars FC (Kano state) vs Rivers United (Rivers state) Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano

Match 5, 16:00 pm: Heartland FC (Imo state) vs MFM FC ( Lagos state), Dan Anyiam Stadium, Imo

Match 6, 16:00 pm: Ifeanyi Ubah FC (Anambra state) vs Adamawa United FC (Adamawa state) Ifeanyi Uba Stadium, Anambra

Match 7, 16:00 pm: Rangers International (Enugu state) vs Sunshine Stars FC (Ondo state) Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Match 8, 16:00 pm: Warri Wolves (Delta state) vs Akwa United ( Akwa Ibom state), Warri Township Stadium, Delta

Match 9, 16:00 pm: Abia Warriors ( Abia state) vs Katsina United (Katsina state), Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia

Match 10, 16:00 pm: Enyimba International FC (Abia state) vs Nasarawa United FC ( Nasarawa state), Enyimba International Stadium, Abia

Vanguard News