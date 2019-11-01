Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria Professional Football League: Matchday 1 preview

On 2:59 pmIn Sportsby
Nigeria Professional Football League, Matchday 1
Nigerian Professional Football League

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

The Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL returns for Matchday 1 of the 2019/2020 football season. The long-awaited season kicks-off with exciting matches nationwide, one of such is the tie between Kano Pillars and Rivers United, which is sure to garner interests beyond the Nigerian footballing world.

ALSO READ: Carabao Cup: EFL open to moving Liverpool’s quarter-final tie

Matchday 1 of the NPFL kicks-off on Sunday, 3rd of November 2019. The opening fixtures include:

Match 1, 16:00 pm:   Wikki Tourists FC (Bauchi state) vs Jigawa Golden Stars FC (Jigawa State), Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi

Match 2, 16:00 pm:  Plateau United FC (Plateau state) vs Lobi Stars FC (Benue state), New Jos Stadium, Plateau

Match 3, 16:00 pm:  Delta Force FC (Delta state) vs Akwa Starlets FC (Akwa Ibom state), Stephen Keshi Stadium, Delta

Match 4, 16:00 pm:  Kano Pillars FC (Kano state) vs Rivers United (Rivers state) Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano

ALSO READ: Judge’s Kidnap: APC chieftain tasks Obaseki on Security

Match 5, 16:00 pm:   Heartland FC (Imo state) vs MFM FC ( Lagos state), Dan Anyiam Stadium, Imo

Match 6, 16:00 pm:   Ifeanyi Ubah FC (Anambra state) vs Adamawa United FC (Adamawa state) Ifeanyi Uba Stadium, Anambra

Match 7, 16:00 pm:   Rangers International (Enugu state) vs Sunshine Stars FC (Ondo state) Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Match 8, 16:00 pm:   Warri Wolves (Delta state) vs Akwa United ( Akwa Ibom state), Warri Township Stadium, Delta

Match 9, 16:00 pm:   Abia Warriors ( Abia state) vs Katsina United (Katsina state), Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia

Match 10, 16:00 pm:  Enyimba International FC (Abia state) vs Nasarawa United FC ( Nasarawa state), Enyimba International Stadium, Abia

Vanguard News

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.