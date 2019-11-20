Nigeria, others enjoy $800m business from Africa Re — GMD

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria and other African countries enjoy reinsurance business worth $800 million from the operations Africa Re.

Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Corneille Karekezi disclosed this while speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the organisation’s $35 million new headquarters building in Abuja.

Karekezi said “Africa Re retains up to 28 per cent of all the re-insurance that is going out of the continent. 28 per cent is small but it is huge in terms of monetary terms.

“This is $800 million year in year out which is retained on the continent in terms of stopping the bleeding of the scarce resources which our governments don’t have. In Nigeria, we are talking of about $120 million, annually, which is significant, depending on the size of other African re-insurers. There are about 43 re-insurance companies on the continent, so holding 28 per cent of the capacity is something which we are proud of.”

The GMD noted that the insurance industry is still in its developing stages in Sub-Sahara Africa and required concerted efforts to grow it in the interest of Africa’s economy.

He said: “The insurance industry in Sub-Sahara Africa is at its infancy stage, if we judge it by the penetration of insurance in our everyday life. We have to work hard to ensure that insurance becomes a tool for government, communities and individuals to manage their risks.”

He said that Africa Re was working with insurance companies in this country by providing them underwriting capacity and training.

“If there is a risk that is beyond their ability to retain, Africa Re brings an additional capacity. The capacity of Africa Re is similar to the capacity you find with similar organizations in the world, whether it is in China with the China Re, or in the UK with the Lloyds.”

Vanguard