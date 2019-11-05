Nigeria News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Here are the ten news we think you might have missed today (November 11, 2019).

Editorial

It is quite obvious that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries could have been far better handled.

The slamming “with immediate effect” smacked of a typical knee-jerk military approach which has never done Nigeria any good.

The Federal Government could have met with all stakeholders in the economy to ensure that when taken, the measure would be a win-win for all rather than seeming to discriminate in favour of farmers alone.

Manufacturers are also important to the economy, and so are other legitimate cross-border merchants. Editorial in Full.

Chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), including its President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, have been discharged and acquitted on all counts of alleged corruption charges in a case brought by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, SPIP. News in Full.

Stakeholders working to reduce the burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, in Nigeria have decried high prevalence in Nigeria, saying over 120 million Nigerians are at risk.

The Africa Regional Adviser on Public Affairs of the END Fund, Oyetola Oduyemi in her submission blamed the high burden on low awareness around NTDS in Nigeria, noting that Africa alone accounts for more than 40 per cent of the global burden. News in Full.

3. 50m commuters used BRT in Lagos – Operators

The operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited, said on Tuesday that about 50 million commuters used its buses in the last 10 months. News in Full.

Fire has gutted a highrise building at No 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Idumota, Lagos Island and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

At press time, a number of casualties could not be ascertained as efforts were still on to rescue trapped occupants.

The inferno was said to have started from the middle floor of the building around 10.30.am. News in Full.

The Catholic Church has launched an investigation after two missionary nuns became pregnant while working in Africa.

The two women, who belonged to separate religious orders in Sicily, are expecting children despite their vows of chastity. News in Full.

6. Court fixes Nov. 7 to deliver ruling in Maina’s bail application

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, said that it would deliver its ruling on the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Nov. 7. Justice Okon Abang fixed the date, after taking arguments from the defence and prosecution counsel. News in Full.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu, was confirmed by the Senate as Chairman of the NDDC Board. News in Full.

Recently, the city of Adamawa was filled with so much excitement as a young man who was half dead, and in coma for 7 days was restored back to life.

The young man who is said to be from Adamawa state was restored and received deliverance during a free medical treatment program in Yola, organised by Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy ministry. News in Full.

News reaching Vanguard indicated that a building on Dosumu street, Lagos is on fire.

This was after we reported some hours ago that a high rising building at No 43 Martins Street, Idumota, Lagos Island was gutted by fire with properties worth millions of naira destroyed. News in Full.

A 43-year-old travel agent, Akeem Oduwole, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N350, 000 visa fraud.

The police charged Oduwole, whose lives in Ipaja- Ayobo, Lagos, with a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and obtaining money under false pretences. News in Full.

Vanguard News Nigeria.