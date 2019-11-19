Nigeria must make right decision for prosperity – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo said on Tuesday it is mandatory for Nigeria as a leading black nation in the world to attain economic prosperity by taking the necessary decisions.

He said the government’s economic recovery and growth plan is designed to ensure provision of infrastructure for business to thrive in the country.

Osinbajo stated these in his keynote address at the Osun Economic and Development Summit tagged: “Pathway to Economic Growth and Prosperity for the State of Osun.”

The Vice president, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oluwole, said Osun State government must swiftly move to maximally explore an array of economic potentials in the state, adding that state has a greater advantage in mining and tourism.

He said: “The plan as identified and focused on many other priority areas in the competitiveness pillar of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) directly speak to the hard infrastructure challenges as well as the reforms required to deliver an enabling environment for businesses operating in Nigeria to thrive under its competitiveness pillar initiative since 2016.

“Nigeria is now in its fifth consecutive quarter of economic growth. Economic prosperity becomes even more compelling for Nigeria as the most populous black nation in the world and as further projected by the United Nation, to become the third-largest. It is therefore important that Nigeria begins to make the right decision today in terms of attracting long term investment into the country.”

Earlier in his presentation, the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the agrarian nature of the state makes it suitable for massive agricultural investment.

He stressed his administration’s commitment to the provision of an enabling environment for ease of doing business across all sectors in the state.

Vanguard