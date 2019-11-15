…Bags Award as 21st Century Anti -Graft Icon from NANFS

The need to restore the diminished integrity of Nigeria in the global market is a daunting task which every Nigerian must be involved, anti-corruption crusader, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri has posited.

Receiving an award as ’21st Century Icon of Anti-Corruption in Nigeria’, from the National Association of Nigeria Female Students (NANFS), Kpokpogri stated that the battle against corruption was not yielding the expected result because Nigeria’s citizenry were not complementing government’s efforts the way they should.

He lamented the disdain with which Nigerian’s abroad were treated even as he urged the government to be more responsive in defending the rights of its citizens internationally.

“My pain is how Nigerians are treated outside Nigeria. My dream is for us to rebuild our integrity as Nigerians especially in the international market.”

Comrade Kpokpogri commended the students for recognising his little effort in tackling corruption in Nigeria. “It is not easy to go this direction in Nigeria as young women. To tell you how well I have identified with the struggle to emancipate women, I have trained over one hundred young women on make-up and fashion design. Also, a retinue of women yearly are recipients of my scholarship schemes.”

Earlier in his address, Comrade Joan Obi, National President, National Association of Nigeria Female Students (NANFS) who led a six persons team of female student leaders, said the award was necessitated by Kpokpogri’s outstanding leadership qualities, laudable achievements and contribution towards a better society.

“Your strong passion for youth development and nation building with transparency and integrity as your watchword as well as your strong commitment towards having a corruption free society is worthy of celebration.”

Joan stated that Kpokpogri’s drive aligned with the ideals of their association hence they had decided to partner with genuine leaders like him to strongly advocate for the rights and privileges of the Nigerian female child.

“We are also ready to partner with exams and ethics committees to curb examination malpractices in tertiary institutions across the country and to abolish all forms of campus violence such as cultism and other social vices.” she added.

