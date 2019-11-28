Breaking News
Nigeria jumps to 31st position in FIFA ranking

Nigeria has moved up by four spots to 31st position in the FIFA ranking for November released on Thursday.

In the latest ranking published on the website of the world’s football governing body, Nigeria garnered 1493 points November as against 1481 recorded last month.

However, the Super Eagles are still the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia who are ranked 20th and 27th with 1555 and 1506 points respectively.

The recent leap followed the team victories over Benin Republic and Lesotho in the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nigeria leads Group L with six points from two matches played so far in the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles will return to action in March when the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers get underway.

The three-time African champions finished third in this year’s AFCON held in Egypt.

On the global scene, the top five teams remain unchanged while Croatia moved up by one spot to 6th position at the expense of Portugal who dropped to 7th.

Spain, Argentina, and Colombia complete the top 10.

 

Africa’s top 10                                                                     World’s top 10

1   Senegal                                                                              Belgium

2   Tunisia                                                                                France

3  Nigeria                                                                                Brazil

4    Algeria                                                                              England

5   Morocco                                                                            Uruguay

6    Ghana                                                                                Croatia

7    Egypt                                                                                  Portugal

8    Cameroon                                                                         Spain

9    Mali                                                                                   Argentina

10   Congo DR                                                                         Colombia

 

 

