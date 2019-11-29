Nigeria, important market for Ashok Leyland — Satishan

By Theodore Opara

ASHOK Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, along with Stallion Motors, its distributor in Nigeria for over a decade, has launched two light commercial vehicle – Partner and – Boss into the market.

Stallion, a household name in Nigeria’s auto industry controls 45 per cent of the new car business and is also one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment by virtue of its vast distribution network. The exclusive national partnership with Ashok Leyland has evolved with time to bring the best in class products and service to the Nigerian consumer. These commercial vehicles are assembled locally and are best engineered for Nigerian roads.

Speaking at the unveilinhg at Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Mr. Anant Badjatya, Group CEO for Stallion, reiterated that the launch of the light commercial vehicles from Ashok Leyland adds to the range and shows the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough dependable and durable vehicles for logistics use in affordable range to Nigerian customers. The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centre at Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.

In his remark, Ashok Leyland Zonal head Africa, Mr. O. Satishan, said: “Nigeria is an important African market for Ashok Leyland. The new range of fully built trucks will sport contemporary design, a new-generation platform and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort. They will reinforce our brand promise to offer the best products in all segments where we compete. We are offering two products that will provide the best total cost of ownership to our customers.”

The key attributes of Partner are: Vehicle performance, customer profitability and driver comfort.

Vanguard